Lee County: Clean up continues on Fort Myers Beach, Iona, Sanibel and Saint James City

Reporter:Nicole Gabe
Michelle Alvarez
Annette Montgomery
Emma Heaton
Writer:Melissa Montoya
Published: October 1, 2022 7:08 PM EDT
Updated: October 1, 2022 9:25 PM EDT
Fort Myers Beach was decimated by Ian. (CREDIT: WINK News)
WINK NEWS

Southwest Florida is still reeling from the aftermath of Ian.

The Category 4 Hurricane blasted through the region with such force that homes were ripped from their foundations, while others were submerged because of the surge.

On Fort Myers Beach, residents are being bussed out to safety.

Authorities are closing Fort Myers Beach as rescues continue. The Fort Myers Beach Fire District said no access will be permitted onto the barrier island to provide crews the time to complete the necessary search and rescue operations.

Four days ago, Shucker’s at the Gulfsfore and the Cottage Bar posted on Facebook about a coming event.

Now, the beloved waterfront destination is nothing more than a pile of debris.

A lone flag was placed at the site where the Estero Boulevard restaurant used to stand.

The Salty Crab, a restaurant and bar, lost its walls.

What used to the Salty Crab on Fort Myers Beach. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Ian tossed boats onto Matanzas Pass. From the Matanzas Bridge, an oil sheen is visible on the water’s surface. Debris litter the waterway.

Misinformation is also spreading.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office had to set the record straight.

“We just received information about rumors circulating in reference to the Matanzas Bridge on Fort Myers Beach collapsing,” the sheriff’s office said. “The bridge DID NOT COLLAPSE.”

But, the Sanibel Causeway did.

Pieces of the Sanibel Causeway drifting in the ocean. (CREDIT: WINK News)

The collapse of the causeway has made it more difficult to get help to the area.

Rescuers have been sailing boats to help survivors off of Sanibel.

Sanibel Mayor Holly Smith said on Thursday that the Island is closed. Authorities have found four dead on Sanibel.

Smith said Sanibel is uninhabitable.

On Saturday, Sanibel City Manager Dana Souza said they made it further into the Island.

Police will be stopping all people, day or night, on Sanibel and asked them to return to their homes.

Souza said National Guard units will be on the Island soon and the facility count remains t four.

“We have had more happy endings than sad endings,” Souza said.

All the main roads are now open, Souza said, thanking the Public Works Department.

At the Port Sanibel Marina, boats are sitting about 8 feet from the water on top of pilings.

Boats are tangled up everywhere due to the damage.

About 10 miles east of Sanibel, Vickilou Greenling and Muddy Waters are surrounded by what’s left of their Iona home.

Ian is Greenling’s ninth hurricane and Waters’ second.

They prepared for a Category 3 storm, but Ian surprised them.

The floodwaters filled their home within minutes. The couple said it felt like a tsunami.

They swam to their neighbor’s home.

“Oh, if it had only been a three, but I can’t think like that, it is what it is,” Greenling said.

The couple lost 72 years of memories to the 6 feet of water that swept into their home.

They are now looking for where they can live.

Muddy Waters and Vickilou Greenling stand in what is left of their Iona home. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Nathan Lopez and Alexis Hellsley evacuated on Tuesday at the last minute with their five dogs. When they returned to Iona, the water was still above their street sign.

Salvaging what they can, the couple said they are one of the “luckier ones.”

In Bonita Springs, there are boats on the sidewalk, jetskis in trees and storefronts have been completely blown through.

Saint James City experienced the full brunt of the storm.

Debris and trash are entwined with the island’s mangroves. There are trash cans, fences and household items littering the area’s waterways.

Boats that were once moored were tossed into homes and thrown into the water.

Businesses are opening up to allow residents a space to breathe. At Bob and Annie’s Boatyard, they have transformed it into a place where residents can get water, Gatorade and meal packs.

Gulfshore Business reporter David Dorsey contributed to this report. 

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News: The Weather Authority

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media