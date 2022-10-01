Lee County: Clean up continues on Fort Myers Beach, Iona, Sanibel and Saint James City

Southwest Florida is still reeling from the aftermath of Ian.

The Category 4 Hurricane blasted through the region with such force that homes were ripped from their foundations, while others were submerged because of the surge.

On Fort Myers Beach, residents are being bussed out to safety.

Authorities are closing Fort Myers Beach as rescues continue. The Fort Myers Beach Fire District said no access will be permitted onto the barrier island to provide crews the time to complete the necessary search and rescue operations.

*MEDIA RELEASE* For the safety of crews working on the Beach, effective immediately, no access will be permitted for the next week. This closure provides crews time to complete necessary search and rescue operations. Thank you for your understanding as we all adjust to this. pic.twitter.com/Ao5OZpoYKa — Fort Myers Beach Fire District (@FMBeachFire) October 2, 2022

Four days ago, Shucker’s at the Gulfsfore and the Cottage Bar posted on Facebook about a coming event.

Now, the beloved waterfront destination is nothing more than a pile of debris.

A lone flag was placed at the site where the Estero Boulevard restaurant used to stand.

The flag planted at the site where the cottage on FMB use to be. pic.twitter.com/aAjzMkhHKm — Rich Garcia (@RichGar15858694) October 1, 2022

The Salty Crab, a restaurant and bar, lost its walls.

Ian tossed boats onto Matanzas Pass. From the Matanzas Bridge, an oil sheen is visible on the water’s surface. Debris litter the waterway.

Misinformation is also spreading.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office had to set the record straight.

“We just received information about rumors circulating in reference to the Matanzas Bridge on Fort Myers Beach collapsing,” the sheriff’s office said. “The bridge DID NOT COLLAPSE.”

But, the Sanibel Causeway did.

The collapse of the causeway has made it more difficult to get help to the area.

Rescuers have been sailing boats to help survivors off of Sanibel.

Sanibel Mayor Holly Smith said on Thursday that the Island is closed. Authorities have found four dead on Sanibel.

Smith said Sanibel is uninhabitable.

On Saturday, Sanibel City Manager Dana Souza said they made it further into the Island.

Police will be stopping all people, day or night, on Sanibel and asked them to return to their homes.

Souza said National Guard units will be on the Island soon and the facility count remains t four.

“We have had more happy endings than sad endings,” Souza said.

All the main roads are now open, Souza said, thanking the Public Works Department.

At the Port Sanibel Marina, boats are sitting about 8 feet from the water on top of pilings.

Boats are tangled up everywhere due to the damage.

Boats at the Port Sanibel Marina are tangled and sitting on top of pilings after #Hurricanelan. #IanRecovery #IanFlorida @winknews pic.twitter.com/gB9Z7VcSUg — Michelle Alvarez WINK News (@malvareztv) October 1, 2022

About 10 miles east of Sanibel, Vickilou Greenling and Muddy Waters are surrounded by what’s left of their Iona home.

Ian is Greenling’s ninth hurricane and Waters’ second.

They prepared for a Category 3 storm, but Ian surprised them.

The floodwaters filled their home within minutes. The couple said it felt like a tsunami.

They swam to their neighbor’s home.

“Oh, if it had only been a three, but I can’t think like that, it is what it is,” Greenling said.

Vickilou Greenling and Muddy Waters said they’ve been through a lot together but #hurricaneian tops it. The water was up to Muddy’s neck when they first swam over to their neighbors house. He went back because Vickilou left her medicine and dentures the first time. pic.twitter.com/IJdhhQOFn9 — Annette Montgomery (@AnnettemTV) October 1, 2022

The couple lost 72 years of memories to the 6 feet of water that swept into their home.

They are now looking for where they can live.

Nathan Lopez and Alexis Hellsley evacuated on Tuesday at the last minute with their five dogs. When they returned to Iona, the water was still above their street sign.

Salvaging what they can, the couple said they are one of the “luckier ones.”

Nathan & Alexis: “We decided to leave after getting all of those tornado, storm surge, and hurricane warnings.” “These homes will have to be torn down or gutted.” You can see just how high the water got with the water line on their wall.#IanHurricane #HurricaneIan #ianrescue pic.twitter.com/WPWextEV9b — Annette Montgomery (@AnnettemTV) October 1, 2022

In Bonita Springs, there are boats on the sidewalk, jetskis in trees and storefronts have been completely blown through.

WINK News is unable to broadcast video, due to IAN. I figured I’d keep creating stories to show the devastation we are seeing in SWFL. Here was my morning on Bonita Beach Rd. Heading into Barefoot neighborhood around 10 to help a family friend who suffered severe storm damage. pic.twitter.com/T2ymKoK48s — Emma Heaton (@EmmaHeatonWINK) October 1, 2022

Saint James City experienced the full brunt of the storm.

Debris and trash are entwined with the island’s mangroves. There are trash cans, fences and household items littering the area’s waterways.

Boats that were once moored were tossed into homes and thrown into the water.

Businesses are opening up to allow residents a space to breathe. At Bob and Annie’s Boatyard, they have transformed it into a place where residents can get water, Gatorade and meal packs.

Gulfshore Business reporter David Dorsey contributed to this report.