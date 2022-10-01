Ian death toll rises to 35 in Lee County

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the death toll from Ian has risen to 35 deaths.

Marceno made the announcement in a Facebook post.

Marceno also said there have been about 600 to 700 rescues as of Saturday morning.

Marceno said authorities need to notify next of kin before releasing the identities of those who died.

“It is with a heavy heard that I say that number,” Marceno said.

“We are going to work harder and we are going to be stronger than ever,” Marceno said.

Marceno said these horrific events bring us closer together.

Authorities on Friday said four people died on Sanibel.

Ian made landfall in North Captiva at 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday and left devastation in its wake.

