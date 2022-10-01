Glades County offering fueling station for evacuees from SWFL

Glades County Emergency Management is warning residents their area might have heavy traffic as evacuees from Florida’s west coast travel across the state.
Glades County will be hosting a fuel site for evacuees. Drivers licenses will be checked to make sure the fueling station is being used by those fleeing Lee, Sarasota, Collier and Charlotte counties.
“Evacuees from the coast will be coming through Glades County. Please be patient with the increased traffic in our area. Glades County will also be hosting an evacuee fueling site for evacuees coming from the West Coast. This fuel site is for evacuees only and not intended for local use. If you are not a resident of Lee, Sarasota, Charlotte, or Collier, you will not be able to get fuel,” Glades County said.
The site is located at:
9835 W SR 78, Moore Haven