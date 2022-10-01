Florida Medical Examiners Commission: 30 deaths in Lee County attributed to Ian

Forty-four deaths have been confirmed to be tied to Hurricane Ian’s path across Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 30 of those deaths occurred in Lee County. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said on Saturday that 35 people in Lee County had died because of Ian.

It’s unclear if five of those deaths are awaiting verification by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission, which according to FDLE, confirms deaths are storm-related following an autopsy.

Locally, Sanibel officials have said four people died on the Island.

FDLE reported three deaths in Collier County and one in Hendry County. Sarasota had three deaths, while Manatee County had one person die.

In Lake County, one person died while in Volusia County, five deaths were attributed to Hurricane Ian.

Authorities did not release how these deaths occurred.

MORE: The aftermath in Lee County

MORE: Imperial River potential flood risks

MORE: What’s open in SWFL after Ian