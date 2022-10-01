Collier County Schools to re-open after Hurricane Ian

Collier County Schools will re-open schools on Thursday after Hurricane Ian ripped through Southwest Florida.

Below is the schedule for return to normal operations, pending clearance of school sites.

Monday, October 3: All CCPS sites will be closed





Tuesday, October 4: All CCPS sites will be closed





Wednesday, October 5: No school for students and teachers in accordance with the 2022-23 Academic Calendar





Thursday, October 6: Students and teachers return – all CCPS sites open

Collier County is currently assessing the academic calendar and storm impacts regarding Hurricane Make-up Days and will provide an update when information is available.

The district said, “The arduous process of rebuilding from a Category 4 hurricane will take considerable time. That being said, we understand the importance of continuity of learning for students and the role of schools in supporting our community’s recovery effort.”