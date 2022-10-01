Collier County issues mandatory curfew beginning saturday

A mandatory curfew is in place for Collier County and the City of Naples between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. The curfew will remain in effect until the majority of the power has been restored.

The purpose of the curfew is to protect the safety of the citizens of Collier County and their property as they begin recovering from the effects of Hurricane Ian.

The curfew does not apply to emergency responders, employees at health care facilities, critical staff for businesses that provide essential services, or those seeking medical assistance. Violation of the curfew is a second-degree misdemeanor.

The Collier Information Hotline remains active. Residents with questions may call the Hotline at (239) 252-8444 (within Collier County, residents may dial 311).