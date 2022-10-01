Coast Guard evacuation effort planned for Pine Island on Sunday

The U.S. Coast Guard has organized a waterborne operation to help people evacuate Pine Island during daylight hours on Sunday.

Residents are asked to make their way to Pine Island Fire Department, 5700 Pine Island Rd NW, Bokeelia, where they will be taken by truck to Yucatan Waterfront on Pine Island Road via truck.

From Yucatan Waterfront, various U.S. Coast Guard, other agency partners, and volunteer vessels will take evacuees across Matlacha Pass to D & D Bait and Tackle, 3922 Pine Island Road NW, where LeeTran buses will take them to a shelter.