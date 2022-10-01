City of Bonita Springs warns of potential flood risk; Imperial River continues to rise

The City of Bonita Springs urges residents to stay vigilant as the Imperial River continues to rise. Sheet flow can cause inland flooding of rivers and canals. Residents in flood-prone areas near rivers and canals should take precautions.
River level as of Saturday night:
As a reminder:
- Do not walk through flowing water. Most drownings occur during flash floods.
- Remember that just six inches of moving water can knock you over. Two feet of water can carry away vehicles.
- Please stay away from downed wires as they can cause standing water to become electrically charged.
- Stay out of flood waters, which can make you sick.
- Remember the phrase “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!” Don’t drive through flooded roads. Cars can be swept away in only two feet of moving water. …
- Do not drive around road barriers.
