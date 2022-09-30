LIVE BLOG: Stores, gas stations, and food distribution centers that are open

HARDWARE STORES
- HOME DEPOT—Most locations are open but working with limited crews and many have limited inventory, but more trucks are coming. Call to inquire; they are answering lines quickly. Here are a few we know are open with regular or modified hours:
- East Bonita Springs: 11941 Bonita Beach
- Fort Myers (The Forum): 3402 Forum Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 3390; open until 6pm, Friday 9/30
- East Cape Coral: 3031 NE Pine Island Rd, Cape Coral, FL 33909; open until 5pm, Friday 9/30
- Central Cape Coral: 2508 Skyline Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33914; open until 5pm, Friday 9/30
- Punta Gorda: 3941 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950; open until 6pm, Friday 9/30
- Port Charlotte: 19690 Cochran Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33948; open under emergency services only; curb service; until 8pm, Friday 9/30
- LOWE’S—Locations that are confirmed open are listed below. Any location not listed is either closed or could not be reached by phone to confirm after various attempts.
- Naples: 12730 Tamiami Trail E, Naples, FL 34113; open until 6pm, Friday 9/30
- North Naples: 6415 Naples Blvd, Naples, FL 34109; open under emergency services only; curb service; until 6pm, Friday 9/30
- Estero: 10070 Estero Town Commons Place, Estero, FL 33928; open until 6pm, Friday 9/30
- East Fort Myers: 8040 Dani Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33966; open until 5:30pm, Friday 9/30
- North Port: 5601 Tuscola Blvd, North Port, FL 34287; open until 6pm, Friday 9/30
ACE HARDWARE: Most locations are open but working with limited crews and many have limited inventory.
- Fort Myers – 12830 Metro Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33966. Will be open from 9 a.m. – 5.p.m.
- Fort Myers – 18911 Tamiami Trail South (U.S. 41), Fort Myers, FL 33908
- Lehigh Acres – Ace Hardware – 1149 Homestead Rd N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936. Will be open from 9 a.m. – 5.p.m.
- Bonita Springs – Ace Hardware – 9100 Bonita Beach Rd SE, Bonita Springs, FL 34135. Will be open from 9 a.m. – 5.p.m.
DRUGSTORES
- CVS—All Charlotte and Lee County locations are temporarily closed as of Friday, 9/30
- WALGREENS—Most locations are open but working with limited crews and many have limited. Call to inquire; they are answering lines quickly. Here are a few we know are open with regular or modified hours:
- Bonita Springs: 11494 Bonita Beach Road SE #96, Bonita Springs, FL 34135; open until 10pm Friday 9/30
- Cape Coral: 611 Burnt Store Road S, Cape Coral, FL 33991; pharmacy drive-thru open until 8pm Friday 9/30
- North Fort Myers: 4204 Palm Beach Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33905; open until 10pm Friday 9/30
- Fort Myers: 1525 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33907; open until 5pm Friday 9/30
- East Naples: 30 Golden Gate Blvd W, Naples, FL 34120; open until 10pm Friday 9/30
- Naples: 6029 Pine Ridge Road, Naples, FL 34119; open until 10pm Friday 9/30
- Punta Gorda: 3795 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950; open until 10pm Friday 9/30
GROCERY STORES
SEED TO TABLE- (open business as usual)- Groceries, Food Made to Order, Wi-Fi Available
PUBLIX—Most locations are open but working with modified hours (7am to 8pm) and limited crews. Here are a few we know are open with modified hours:
- Babcock Ranch: Publix – 42051 Cypress Pkwy, Babcock Ranch, FL 33982 (open until 6pm)
- Cape Coral: Publix at Coral Shores – 3015 SW Pine Island Rd, FL, Cape Coral 33991
- Cape Coral: Publix at Del Prado Crossing – 1735 NE Pine Island Rd, Cape Coral, FL 33909
- Cape Coral: Cape Coral Landings – 127 Cape Coral Pkwy W, Cape Coral, FL 33914
- Cape Coral: Midpoint Center – 2420 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33914
- North Fort Myers: Publix – 6700 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917.
- North Fort Myers: Publix Super Market at Eagle Landing – 6700 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917.
- Fort Myers: Publix – 13401 Summerlin Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33919
- Fort Myers: Publix at The Shoppes of Fiddlesticks – 13650 Fiddlesticks Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33912
- Bonita Springs: Publix at Bonita Grande Crossing – 12900 Trade Way Four, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
- Naples: Publix Super Market at Naples Plaza – 1981 Tamiami Trail N, Naples, FL 34102.
- Naples: Publix Super Market at Neapolitan Way Shopping Center – 4601 9th St N, Naples, FL 34103.
- Naples: Publix Super Market at Marketplace at Pelican Bay – 8833 Tamiami Trail N, Naples, FL 34108.
- Port Charlotte: 4265 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33980
UNIVERSAL SUPERMARKET – 26611 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs, FL 34135. Open at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 29.
TARGET— Most locations appear to be closed for Friday 9/30, with hours expected to resume on Saturday.
SAM’S CLUB —
- Fort Myers: 5170 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33907
COSTCO —
- Fort Myers: 7171 Cypress Lake Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33907
WALMART –
- Port Charlotte: 375 Kings Hwy, Port Charlotte, FL 33983
- Naples: Walmart Neighborhood Market – 5010 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples 34105.
SEED TO TABLE – 4835 Immokalee Rd, Naples 34110.
WHOLE FOODS MARKET: 9101 Strada Pl, Naples, FL 34108
LOCATIONS WITH ICE:
- Fort Myers: 1946 Honda Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33907
GAS STATIONS
- Fort Myers: Wawa – 2370 Colonial Blvd. Fort Myers, FL 33907
- Port Charlotte: Wawa – 2525 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
- Punta Gorda: Wawa – 26415 Indian Trail Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
- Naples: Mobil Gas Station – 14267 Collier Blvd, Naples 34119
- Naples: RaceTrac – 9089 Immokalee Rd, Naples 34120
- Naples: RaceTrac – 1150 Airport-Pulling Rd N, Naples, FL 34104
FREE MEALS
- Fort Myers: FK Your Diet Fort Myers will be providing free hot meals starting at 8 a.m. – 19630 S Tamiami Trail, Fort Myers, Florida 33908.
- Naples: Meals of Hope will be distributing hot meals Friday from 4-6 at North Collier Regional Park, 15000 Livingston Road, Naples.
RESTAURANTS:
- Fort Myers: Bruno’s of Brooklyn – 2112 Second St, Fort Myers, FL 33901. (Open from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.)
- Cape Coral: Masala Mantra Indian Bistro – 4518 del Prado blvd s, Cape Coral 33904
- Naples: Fuji Sushi Bar & Asian Bistro – Founders Square Dr, Naples 34120.
- Naples: Altavilla Pizza and Trattoria – 7550 Mission Hills Drive, Naples 34119.
- Naples: C3 Cafe Naples – 1048 Castillo Drive, Naples 34103 (Open from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
- Naples: Gigi’s Bakery – 7211 Vanderbilt Beach Rd unit 6, Naples 34119.
- Naples: Poached – 2355 Vanderbilt Beach Rd Suite 156, Naples 34109 (Open 7:30 a.m. -2:30 p.m.)
- Naples: Carrabba’s Italian Grill – 4320 Tamiami Trail N, Naples, FL 34103
- Naples: Spanky’s – 1550 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples, FL 34104
- Naples: Giovanni’s Ristorante Italiano of Naples, FL open until 9:30pm
FAST FOOD:
- Estero: Subway – 20301 Grande Oaks Shp Ctr 112, Estero, FL 33928.
- Estero: McDonald’s – 20310 Grand Oaks Shoppes Blvd, Estero, FL 33928.
- Naples: Mel’s Diner – 3650 Tamiami Trail N, Naples, 34103.
- Naples: Five Guys – 7211 Vanderbilt Beach Rd #17, Naples, 34119.
- Naples: Five Guys – 1410 Pine Ridge Rd Naples, 34109.
- Naples: Jet’s Pizza – 7211 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples, 34119.
FOR PETS:
- Estero: Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Estero – 20000 S Tamiami Trail Suite 204, Estero, FL 33928 – dog/cat food available
- Lehigh Acres: Animal Medical Center of Lehigh Acres – 2920 Lee Blvd, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971 – limited services.
URGENT CARE / HEALTH:
- Fort Myers: Coastal Medical Urgent Care – 8291 Dani Dr. 100, Fort Myers, FL 33966. Thu/Fri: 7a-5p, Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
- Fort Myers: Traveling Therapist Spa and Emotional Wellness Clinic – 3441 Colonial Blvd Unite 2, Fort Myers, FL 33966 – Free Mental Health Services
BARS:
- Fort Myers: Eden, A Show Bar – 2245 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901 – open for lunch and dinner until 6pm
HOW YOU CAN HELP:
NCH Business Center | Platelet Donors Needed – donate at NCH Business Center 1100 Immokalee Road, Naples, FL 34110. Call (239) 624-6567
- Mackle park will be open for cooling and charging. Please monitor City of Marco Island Parks and Recreation for operational hours.
- Sassy Baskets Food Truck will be at 420 East Cowboy Way, LaBelle, FL 33935. From 11 a.m. until supplies run out.
- Log Cabin BBQ – 480 W Hickpochee Ave, LaBelle, FL 33935.