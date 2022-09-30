LIVE BLOG: Stores, gas stations, and food distribution centers that are open

HARDWARE STORES

HOME DEPOT —Most locations are open but working with limited crews and many have limited inventory, but more trucks are coming. Call to inquire; they are answering lines quickly. Here are a few we know are open with regular or modified hours:

East Bonita Springs: 11941 Bonita Beach Fort Myers (The Forum): 3402 Forum Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 3390; open until 6pm, Friday 9/30 East Cape Coral: 3031 NE Pine Island Rd, Cape Coral, FL 33909; open until 5pm, Friday 9/30 Central Cape Coral: 2508 Skyline Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33914; open until 5pm, Friday 9/30 Punta Gorda: 3941 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950; open until 6pm, Friday 9/30 Port Charlotte: 19690 Cochran Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33948; open under emergency services only; curb service; until 8pm, Friday 9/30



LOWE’S —Locations that are confirmed open are listed below. Any location not listed is either closed or could not be reached by phone to confirm after various attempts.

Naples: 12730 Tamiami Trail E, Naples, FL 34113; open until 6pm, Friday 9/30 North Naples: 6415 Naples Blvd, Naples, FL 34109; open under emergency services only; curb service; until 6pm, Friday 9/30 Estero: 10070 Estero Town Commons Place, Estero, FL 33928; open until 6pm, Friday 9/30 East Fort Myers: 8040 Dani Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33966; open until 5:30pm, Friday 9/30 North Port: 5601 Tuscola Blvd, North Port, FL 34287; open until 6pm, Friday 9/30



ACE HARDWARE: Most locations are open but working with limited crews and many have limited inventory.

Fort Myers – 12830 Metro Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33966. Will be open from 9 a.m. – 5.p.m. Fort Myers – 18911 Tamiami Trail South (U.S. 41), Fort Myers, FL 33908 Lehigh Acres – Ace Hardware – 1149 Homestead Rd N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936. Will be open from 9 a.m. – 5.p.m. Bonita Springs – Ace Hardware – 9100 Bonita Beach Rd SE, Bonita Springs, FL 34135. Will be open from 9 a.m. – 5.p.m.



DRUGSTORES

CVS— All Charlotte and Lee County locations are temporarily closed as of Friday, 9/30

WALGREENS — Most locations are open but working with limited crews and many have limited. Call to inquire; they are answering lines quickly. Here are a few we know are open with regular or modified hours:

Bonita Springs: 11494 Bonita Beach Road SE #96, Bonita Springs, FL 34135; open until 10pm Friday 9/30 Cape Coral: 611 Burnt Store Road S, Cape Coral, FL 33991; pharmacy drive-thru open until 8pm Friday 9/30 North Fort Myers: 4204 Palm Beach Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33905; open until 10pm Friday 9/30 Fort Myers: 1525 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33907; open until 5pm Friday 9/30 East Naples : 30 Golden Gate Blvd W, Naples, FL 34120; open until 10pm Friday 9/30 Naples: 6029 Pine Ridge Road, Naples, FL 34119; open until 10pm Friday 9/30 Punta Gorda: 3795 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950; open until 10pm Friday 9/30



GROCERY STORES

SEED TO TABLE- (open business as usual)- Groceries, Food Made to Order, Wi-Fi Available

PUBLIX—Most locations are open but working with modified hours (7am to 8pm) and limited crews. Here are a few we know are open with modified hours:

Babcock Ranch: Publix – 42051 Cypress Pkwy, Babcock Ranch, FL 33982 (open until 6pm)

Cape Coral: Publix at Coral Shores – 3015 SW Pine Island Rd, FL, Cape Coral 33991

Cape Coral: Publix at Del Prado Crossing – 1735 NE Pine Island Rd, Cape Coral, FL 33909

Cape Coral : Cape Coral Landings – 127 Cape Coral Pkwy W, Cape Coral, FL 33914

Cape Coral: Midpoint Center – 2420 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33914

North Fort Myers: Publix – 6700 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917.

North Fort Myers: Publix Super Market at Eagle Landing – 6700 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917.

Fort Myers: Publix – 13401 Summerlin Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33919

Fort Myers: Publix at The Shoppes of Fiddlesticks – 13650 Fiddlesticks Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33912

Bonita Springs: Publix at Bonita Grande Crossing – 12900 Trade Way Four, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Naples: Publix Super Market at Naples Plaza – 1981 Tamiami Trail N, Naples, FL 34102.

Naples: Publix Super Market at Neapolitan Way Shopping Center – 4601 9th St N, Naples, FL 34103.

Naples: Publix Super Market at Marketplace at Pelican Bay – 8833 Tamiami Trail N, Naples, FL 34108.

Port Charlotte: 4265 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33980

UNIVERSAL SUPERMARKET – 26611 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs, FL 34135. Open at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 29.

TARGET— Most locations appear to be closed for Friday 9/30, with hours expected to resume on Saturday.

SAM’S CLUB —

Fort Myers: 5170 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33907

COSTCO —

Fort Myers: 7171 Cypress Lake Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33907

WALMART –

Port Charlotte: 375 Kings Hwy, Port Charlotte, FL 33983

375 Kings Hwy, Port Charlotte, FL 33983 Naples: Walmart Neighborhood Market – 5010 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples 34105.

SEED TO TABLE – 4835 Immokalee Rd, Naples 34110.

WHOLE FOODS MARKET: 9101 Strada Pl, Naples, FL 34108

LOCATIONS WITH ICE: