Collier County enacts curfew; Naples extends precautionary boil water notice

Collier County has issued a curfew across Naples and the county.

The mandatory curfew will be in place from midnight to 6 a.m.

It is anticipated the curfew will remain in place until power is largely restored.

The purpose of the curfew is to protect the safety of the citizens of Collier County and their property as they begin the process of recovering from Ian, Collier County government said.

Violation of the curfew is a second-degree misdemeanor.

The curfew does not apply to emergency responders, employees at health care facilities, critical staff for businesses that provide essential services or those seeking medical assistance.

Meanwhile, the City of Naples has extended a precautionary boil water notice as the city continues to experience pressure issues and breaks in the lines following Hurricane Ian’s destruction.

Residents and businesses are urged to turn off sprinkler systems and dock water lines to reduce the demand on water systems.

For wellness checks, the Greater Naples Fire Rescue District said people can call 239-252-9300.

“Be patient they are receiving a lot of calls,” the fire district said.

The Humane Society of Naples said it is working with partners across Collier and Lee counties to assist those affected by the storm.

It will pause adoptions until Tuesday and will focus its efforts on animal transports, pet medical services and supply distributions.

Staff has been on site since Tuesday.

The animals were moved to the main shelter on Airport-Pulling Road and the Oaks kennels located east of I-75. The Humane Society said its buildings were not structurally damaged.

Nearly 75 cats and kittens were sent to the Charleston Animal Society in South Carolina.

The Humane Society Naples is also assisting Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers, which sustained major structural damage, taking in 41 cats and kittens.