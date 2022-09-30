Lee schools closed; Lee County updates community after Ian ravages SWFL

The Lee County school district will close its schools through next week because of the damage left behind by Ian.

“Based on our most recent assessments of schools, as well as no power or water, we have made the decision to close all schools and district offices next week,” the school district said. “Please know as we work with our partners in the Emergency Operations Center, reopening our schools is one of the top priorities.”

On Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard organized a ferry operation to help Sanibel residents evacuate from the island to the mainland.

The boat departed from Sanibel Boat Ramp, near the Causeway, approximately every 90 minutes to two hours carrying 30-40 passengers each trip to Port Comfort, also known as Port Sanibel Marina.

Residents were transported by bus and transported to Lee County shelters.

Donations accepted

The United Way and the Collaboratory have created an easy-to-use portal for donations. Monetary donations are more helpful at this time. Visit www.leegov.com/storm and click on the red “Donate” button to contribute to the SWFL Emergency Relief Fund. 100% of the funds support nonprofits helping people affected by Hurricane Ian.

County operations

Lee County has announced that county offices will remain closed Monday and remain closed pending further notice. Lee County employees remain engaged in recovery efforts.

Getting help for family and friends

Distant friends and family can use the Emergency Service Request Form from the Florida Division of Emergency Management to request help for loved ones they have lost contact with following Hurricane Ian. Local residents can also use the form to ask for help.

Go to https://missing.fl.gov/es for the form.

Free food and water

Lee County – along with state and federal partners – will begin opening Points of Distribution (PODs) for residents impacted by Hurricane Ian who need food and water. The announcement of their locations and opening times will be forthcoming.