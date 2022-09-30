Ian’s death toll rises as massive rescue efforts continue in SWFL

Lee County Sherrif officials said Friday that the death toll has reached 21 people as search and rescue teams continue to search for survivors.
Local and out-of-state first responders confirmed more than 700 rescues. Search teams continue to search for more survivors who may have been trapped by flooding.
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed that five deaths were not storm-related.
President Joe Biden said Thursday that “this could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida history” and that “we’re hearing early reports of what may be substantial loss of life.”
The deadliest hurricane in Florida history was the September 1928 storm, which caused 2,500 to 2,800 deaths after it hit West Palm Beach and flooded communities around Lake Okeechobee.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this story.