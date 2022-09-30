I-75 shutdown in North Port due to Myakka River overflow

The Myakka River has overflowed onto I-75, causing its closure.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, due to the rising water the interstate will be closed from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard).

Motorists planning to travel to Southwest Florida on I-75 should seek an alternate route or follow the detours below.

Motorists traveling southbound on I-75:

A detour will be established at exit 257 (Brandon) to re-route motorists east on S.R. 60 to U.S. 98.

If a motorist chooses to continue southbound on I-75, they will only be able to travel as far as exit 191 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd).

At exit 191, motorists will be forced to exit and turn around and return northbound.

Motorists traveling northbound on I-75:

A detour will be established at exit 141 (Palm Beach Blvd) to re-route motorists east on S.R. 80 / U.S. 27 to U.S. 98.

If a motorist chooses to continue northbound on I-75, they will only be able to travel as far as exit 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd).

At exit 179, motorists will be forced to exit and turn around and return southbound.

Motorists should avoid I-75 between mile markers 179 and 191. As motorist safety is the top priority, the Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Highway Patrol will continue to monitor the river and bridge. FDOT is in contact with WAZE, Google, and Apple Maps.

Major delays are expected in the area, please plan accordingly. The detours are expected to be in place until the water recedes. Please drive with caution through the area as other flooding is being experienced in the area.