Here is what we know about SWFL major healthcare centers

Lee Health
Many medical facilities and hospitals are operating on a limited basis. A mobile health unit may be available to provide services to residents with cuts, scrapes, bruises, and mild illnesses.

Here is what we know about the major healthcare centers: 

  • NCH Healthcare System https://nchmd.org/emergency-preparedness/ 
    • Emergency rooms are open for urgent needs: NCH North Naples Hospital, NCH Baker Hospital, Bonita Emergency Department. They also have a pediatric ER at North Naples Hospital. 
    • The hospitals are on lockdown and only accepting emergency patients. 

 

 

  • Urgent Cares: These locations are open. 
    • Physicians Regional https://www.physiciansregionalmedicalgroup.com/ 
      • Physicians Regional Medical Group Founders Square and Pine Ridge MOB Urgent Care open until 7pm on Friday; and 7am-7pm Saturday (10/01) and Sunday (10/02) 
    • Physicians Regional Medical Group East Naples Urgent Care, Marco Island and Bonita (Walden) locations are closed.

 

  • MD Now 

 

