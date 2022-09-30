Here is what we know about SWFL major healthcare centers

Many medical facilities and hospitals are operating on a limited basis. A mobile health unit may be available to provide services to residents with cuts, scrapes, bruises, and mild illnesses.
Here is what we know about the major healthcare centers:
- NCH Healthcare System https://nchmd.org/emergency-preparedness/
- Emergency rooms are open for urgent needs: NCH North Naples Hospital, NCH Baker Hospital, Bonita Emergency Department. They also have a pediatric ER at North Naples Hospital.
- The hospitals are on lockdown and only accepting emergency patients.
- Lee Health https://www.leehealth.org/emergency-preparedness
- All Lee Health Emergency Rooms are open: Lee Memorial Hospital, Cape Coral Hospital, HealthPark Medical Center, and Gulf Coast Medical Center. They also have a pediatric ER at Golisano Children’s Hospital.
- Currently, Lee Health’s TeleHealth service is FREE for our community for virtual consults. https://leetelehealth.org/landing.htm
- Urgent Cares: These locations are open.
- Collier Urgent Care, 1514 Immokalee Rd #114, Naples, FL 34110. Open until 6:30pm, Friday, 9/30 https://www.collierurgentcare.com/
-
- Physicians Regional https://www.physiciansregionalmedicalgroup.com/
- Physicians Regional Medical Group Founders Square and Pine Ridge MOB Urgent Care open until 7pm on Friday; and 7am-7pm Saturday (10/01) and Sunday (10/02)
- Physicians Regional Medical Group East Naples Urgent Care, Marco Island and Bonita (Walden) locations are closed.
-
- Coastal Med Urgent Care, 8291 Dani Dr suite 100, Fort Myers, FL; Open with normal hours https://coastalmedurgentcare.com/
- MD Now
-
- Virtual appointments available: mdnow.vsee.me/u/virtualclinic
