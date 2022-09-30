Here is what we know about SWFL major healthcare centers

Many medical facilities and hospitals are operating on a limited basis. A mobile health unit may be available to provide services to residents with cuts, scrapes, bruises, and mild illnesses.

Here is what we know about the major healthcare centers:

NCH Healthcare System https://nchmd.org/emergency-preparedness/ Emergency rooms are open for urgent needs: NCH North Naples Hospital, NCH Baker Hospital, Bonita Emergency Department. They also have a pediatric ER at North Naples Hospital. The hospitals are on lockdown and only accepting emergency patients.



Lee Health https://www.leehealth.org/emergency-preparedness All Lee Health Emergency Rooms are open: Lee Memorial Hospital, Cape Coral Hospital, HealthPark Medical Center, and Gulf Coast Medical Center. They also have a pediatric ER at Golisano Children’s Hospital. Currently, Lee Health’s TeleHealth service is FREE for our community for virtual consults. https://leetelehealth.org/landing.htm



Urgent Cares: These locations are open. Collier Urgent Care, 1514 Immokalee Rd #114, Naples, FL 34110. Open until 6:30pm, Friday, 9/30 https://www.collierurgentcare.com/

Physicians Regional https://www.physiciansregionalmedicalgroup.com/ Physicians Regional Medical Group Founders Square and Pine Ridge MOB Urgent Care open until 7pm on Friday; and 7am-7pm Saturday (10/01) and Sunday (10/02) Physicians Regional Medical Group East Naples Urgent Care, Marco Island and Bonita (Walden) locations are closed.



Coastal Med Urgent Care , 8291 Dani Dr suite 100, Fort Myers, FL; Open with normal hours https://coastalmedurgentcare.com/



MD Now