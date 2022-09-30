DeSoto County closed roads deemed impassable due to extreme flooding

Published: September 30, 2022 12:28 PM EDT
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office
DeSoto County
The following roadways have been verified and deemed impassable due to extreme flooding:
  • SW County Road 761 at the Peace River Bridge
  • SW County Road 769 North of SW Lipe Road
  • NW Highway 72 in the area of SE Gator Trail
  • NW Highway 72 at the intersection of W Highway 70
  • W Highway 70 at County Road 661 (Peace River Campground)
  • W Highway 70 bridge, railroad tracks, and Veterans Park
  • NW Lily Avenue near NW Bethel Farms Road
  • Fussel Road
  • NW County Road 661, Second Bunker, and County Road 661A
  • NW Brownville Street in multiple areas (Bridge, Brownville Park, NE Brownville Street near NE Cubitis)
  • SW Highway 17 bridge entering Nocatee
  • SW County Road 760 (Nocatee Boat Ramp/Bridge area)
This is a tentative list that is subject to change/updates.
