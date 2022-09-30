DeSoto County closed roads deemed impassable due to extreme flooding

DeSoto County
The following roadways have been verified and deemed impassable due to extreme flooding:
- SW County Road 761 at the Peace River Bridge
- SW County Road 769 North of SW Lipe Road
- NW Highway 72 in the area of SE Gator Trail
- NW Highway 72 at the intersection of W Highway 70
- W Highway 70 at County Road 661 (Peace River Campground)
- W Highway 70 bridge, railroad tracks, and Veterans Park
- NW Lily Avenue near NW Bethel Farms Road
- Fussel Road
- NW County Road 661, Second Bunker, and County Road 661A
- NW Brownville Street in multiple areas (Bridge, Brownville Park, NE Brownville Street near NE Cubitis)
- SW Highway 17 bridge entering Nocatee
- SW County Road 760 (Nocatee Boat Ramp/Bridge area)
This is a tentative list that is subject to change/updates.
