City of North Port issues voluntary evacuations as water continues to rise after Hurricane Ian

The City of North Port has issued voluntary evacuations for residents in the areas that have been impacted by flooding. If there are rising waters threatening your home, the City of North Port is recommending you evacuate.

The City of North expects waters in some areas will continue to rise for up to the next 36 hours.

A voluntary pet-friendly evacuation center will be opening at Venice High School, at Indian Ave., at 7 p.m.

If you need transportation, buses will be available at these rally points:

San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trl; buses will run until 10 p.m.

Publix, 1251 Toledo Blade Blvd, starting at 6 p.m.

Foundation Church, 13000 Tamiami Trl, starting at 6 p.m.

Updates will be provided as they become available.