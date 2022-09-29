Important Naples Health Care system updates

Operations to Remain Closed thru Monday, October 3
- Elective procedures scheduled for at both NCH Hospitals are postponed thru Monday, 10/3.
- NCH Baker Hospital closed to visitors
- NCH North Naples Hospital closed to visitors
- All NCH outpatient facilities closed
- NPG practices closed
- NPG Immediate Care Centers closed
