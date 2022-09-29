Important Naples Health Care system updates

Writer:Melvin Vigo
Published: September 29, 2022 4:26 PM EDT
Updated: September 29, 2022 4:44 PM EDT
Feria de trabajo
Feria de trabajo de NCH

Operations to Remain Closed thru Monday, October 3

  • Elective procedures scheduled for at both NCH Hospitals are postponed thru Monday, 10/3.
  • NCH Baker Hospital closed to visitors
  • NCH North Naples Hospital closed to visitors
  • All NCH outpatient facilities closed
  • NPG practices closed
  • NPG Immediate Care Centers closed
