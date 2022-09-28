Collier deputies in call triage mode; roads impassable on Marco Island

Update

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said it is not holding back but it’s in “call triage mode.”

Meaning, they are rescuing people who are in life-threatening situations.

“We are getting a significant number of calls of people trapped by water in their homes,” the sheriff’s office said. “Some are reporting life-threatening medical emergencies in deep water. We will get to them first. Some are reporting water coming into their house but not life-threatening.”

Those in non-life-threatening situations will have to wait, they said.

Lee County’s 911 system is also down and those calls are being rerouted to Collier County.

Earlier

Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples is experiencing storm surge as Ian progresses up the coast of Southwest Florida.

At a hotel garage, vehicles are underwater as a storm surge continues to pour in Collier County.

According to NOAA, water levels in Naples have reached more than 6 feet above normal high tide ahead of Ian’s landfall.

The previous record was 4.25 feet set during Irma in 2017, according to NOAA.

On Marco Island, police are warning people not to leave their homes. “Take shelter, and move to the highest point of your home,” the Marco Island Police Department said.

All roads and bridges are impassable, Marco Island police said.

Flooding is so severe that the Naples Police Department has issued a curfew as Ian continues to strike Southwest Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane.

The police department is warning people to stay off the roads due to flooding.

Here is a list of roads that are flooded:

1st Ave. N./ Gulf Shore Blvd. N is impassable southbound for blocks

1590 Pelican Ave.

Crayton Cove is completely flooded

Neapolitan Way/Crayton Road is completely impassable

1000 Sandpiper Street is flooded, water level at the marina is even with the street

Seahorse Avenue/ Seagate Drive has water over the roadway and is flooding

201 Goodlette Frank Road South is flooded

Gordon Drrive at 18th Aveue South is impassable

Gulf Shore Boulevard South at 12th Avenue South is impassable through 18th Avenue South

600 Park Shore Drive has the eastbound lanes flooded

5th Avenue South at Goodlette Frank – from Goodlette to 4 corners is impassable

Binnacle Drive at Starboard Drive is impassable

Sandpiper South of Bluepoint is no longer passable

2600 block Leeward Lane is underwater

1200 5th Avenue South has 2 feet of water, water going into restaurants

Park Shore Bridge-Bay is ¾ ways up channel markers.

The curfew in Naples is effective immediately and will last until further notice. It does not apply to first responders.