How to stay up to date with latest Hurricane Ian updates when the power goes out

When the power goes out, your mobile device is the best form of receiving life-saving information and incoming severe weather alerts.

With WINK, you have three ways to access information from Southwest Florida’s Weather Authority in addition to on-air and on the radio.

WINK’s weather technology brings up-to-the-minute forecasts to your mobile device, sending you alerts for severe weather watches and warnings in your immediate area and allowing you to track the storm through the app’s highly responsive interactive map.

You can download the free WINK Weather app for your iOS and Android devices here.

How to listen to WINK News on the radio

Starting at 5 pm, 96.9 WINK-FM and 101.1 WAVE-FM will simulcast WINK NEWS

How to listen to WINK News on other digital platforms

96.9 WINK-FM