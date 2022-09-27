Homicide investigation in North Port

Writer:Paul Dolan
Published: September 27, 2022 7:37 PM EDT
Updated: September 27, 2022 9:17 PM EDT
Blue light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background. Photo via CBS News.
NORTH PORT

North Port Police are investigating a homicide that happened at the 3700 block of South Haberland Boulevard around 9 p.m. Monday night.

According to the North Port Police Department, a woman was found dead and the investigators are at the scene as of Tuesday evening.

If anyone has any information about the case, or if you have a doorbell video camera in the area between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, please call 941-429-7382.

