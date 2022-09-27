Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks as Hurricane Ian nears; 5,000 Florida guardsmen activated

With more than 2 million people along the Gulf Coast urged to evacuate in advance of Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said residents should expect a major hit that could bring historic storm surge Wednesday.

“This is not necessarily saying you have to evacuate to another state. It’s not saying you have to go to Miami,” DeSantis said as residents in areas from Pasco County to Collier County have been advised to seek shelter on higher ground.

“All those counties have shelters within their counties,” DeSantis told reporters at the state Emergency Operations Center. “The instruction is, you’re in a vulnerable area to storm surge or flooding, evacuate to higher ground.”

DeSantis also said he activated 5,000 Florida Guardsmen. They are prepositions at armories across the state, he said.

Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said the center of the wide-ranging system was forecast to hit Wednesday near Venice in Sarasota County, about an hour south of St. Petersburg, with 125 mph sustained winds. The storm Tuesday morning was pounding Cuba.

DeSantis spoke from Tallahassee Tuesday morning.

Still, as Ian’s track shifted east from earlier forecasts, the storm’s center could “wobble,” causing changes in its path.

Power outages are expected across the state in the coming days. Utilities have more than 28,000 workers on standby, including crews coming from other states.

Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue said seaports across the state have adequate fuel supplies and are positioned to quickly reinstate operations.

Meanwhile, highway shoulders have been cleared in case they are needed to increase the flow of traffic for evacuations.

“We have teams monitoring traffic levels along critical corridors to ensure safe and efficient flow of traffic,” Perdue said. “We’ve also increased our resources in terms of FDOT Road Rangers and motorist assistance to aid in evacuations.”

DeSantis' also spoke in Sarasota.

With a state of emergency in place for all 67 counties, 26 school districts had closed.