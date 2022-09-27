Glades County opening shelters ahead of Ian

Breaking:

The Glades County Sheriff’s Office says it has lost phone service and is working to restore it. They are currently forwarding all 911 calls to Hendry County.

Previous:

Glades County has opened the following shelters ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival.

West Glades School will be open. The shelter is pet-friendly, but pets must be kenneled, according to the Glades County Sheriff’s Office.

The shelter is located at 2586 State Hwy 731, LaBelle.

There is a special needs shelter is located at the LJ Nobles Center/Hope Connections at 475 E. Cowboy Way, LaBelle.

Sexual Offenders in need of shelter will report to the Glades County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office said.