Glades County opening shelters ahead of Ian

GLADES COUNTY
Breaking:
The Glades County Sheriff’s Office says it has lost phone service and is working to restore it. They are currently forwarding all 911 calls to Hendry County.
Previous:
Glades County has opened the following shelters ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival.
West Glades School will be open. The shelter is pet-friendly, but pets must be kenneled, according to the Glades County Sheriff’s Office.
The shelter is located at 2586 State Hwy 731, LaBelle.
There is a special needs shelter is located at the LJ Nobles Center/Hope Connections at 475 E. Cowboy Way, LaBelle.
Sexual Offenders in need of shelter will report to the Glades County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office said.
