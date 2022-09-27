Cape Coral declares State of Local Emergency; emergency responses suspended

The City of Cape Coral declared a State of Local Emergency at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Due to Hurricane Ian’s predicted increasing strength, rainfall and potential storm surge, Cape Coral’s emergency operations center is fully activated.

Cape Coral City Manager Rob Hernandez urges residents and visitors to check the city’s website for storm preparation information and specific Hurricane Ian updates.

Emergency services citywide are suspended until winds are below 45 mph. A prioritization list will be made for those who call 911 during this time and assistance will be provided as soon as it is safe. City officials ask that people shelter in place.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.