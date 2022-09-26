Southwest Florida school closures due to Hurricane Ian

Published: September 26, 2022 2:48 PM EDT
Updated: September 28, 2022 2:27 AM EDT
The following Southwest Florida schools, colleges, and universities are closed due to Hurricane Ian.

  • Florida SouthWestern State College – Tuesday through Thursday
  • Florida Gulf Coast University – Tuesday through Friday
  • Hodges University – Tuesday 10 a.m. through Thursday. The campus will reopen on Friday. Online classes continue as scheduled
  • Keiser University – Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Lee County Public Schools – Tuesday through Thursday
  • DeSoto County Public Schools – Tuesday through Thursday
  • Charlotte County Public Schools – Tuesday through Thursday. A decision on Friday will be made later this week.
  • Collier County Public Schools – Tuesday through Thursday
  • Cape Coral charter schools – Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Hendry County Public Schools – Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Glades County Public Schools – Wednesday and Thursday

