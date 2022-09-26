Southwest Florida school closures due to Hurricane Ian

WINK NEWS
The following Southwest Florida schools, colleges, and universities are closed due to Hurricane Ian.
- Florida SouthWestern State College – Tuesday through Thursday
- Florida Gulf Coast University – Tuesday through Friday
- Hodges University – Tuesday 10 a.m. through Thursday. The campus will reopen on Friday. Online classes continue as scheduled
- Keiser University – Tuesday and Wednesday
- Lee County Public Schools – Tuesday through Thursday
- DeSoto County Public Schools – Tuesday through Thursday
- Charlotte County Public Schools – Tuesday through Thursday. A decision on Friday will be made later this week.
- Collier County Public Schools – Tuesday through Thursday
- Cape Coral charter schools – Tuesday and Wednesday
- Hendry County Public Schools – Tuesday and Wednesday
- Glades County Public Schools – Wednesday and Thursday
