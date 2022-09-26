Southwest Florida school closures due to Hurricane Ian

The following Southwest Florida schools, colleges, and universities are closed due to Hurricane Ian.

– Tuesday through Thursday Florida Gulf Coast University – Tuesday through Friday

– Tuesday 10 a.m. through Thursday. The campus will reopen on Friday. Online classes continue as scheduled Keiser University – Tuesday and Wednesday

– Tuesday through Thursday DeSoto County Public Schools – Tuesday through Thursday

– Tuesday through Thursday. A decision on Friday will be made later this week. Collier County Public Schools – Tuesday through Thursday

– Tuesday and Wednesday Hendry County Public Schools – Tuesday and Wednesday

Click here to see LIVE: WINK Doppler 3X and the latest Hurricane Ian track