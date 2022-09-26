Sand, sandbag locations in Southwest Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

Here is a list of some locations where you can acquire sandbags (sometimes bags and sand separately) for your storm preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall:

San Carlos Park Fire Protection & Rescue Service District Station 51- 8013 Sanibel Blvd.

(sand and bags separately). Sand is located on the west side of the station, next to the railroad tracks. Limited bags are available, 10 per household. Please bring your own shovel and be patient and kind to those around you.

Lehigh Acres Fire Department Station 104, 3102 16th St. SW (sand and bags separately)

Estero Fire Department Station 43, 21500 Three Oaks Parkway (sand and bags separately)

Pine Island/Matlacha Fire Control District 1, 5700 Pine Island Road (sandbags). Call ahead at (239) 283-0030

Collier County/North Collier Regional Park, 15000 Livingston Road, Naples, FL 34109. Limit 10 bags per person.

Collier County/Donna Fiala Eagle Lakes Community Park, 11565 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, FL 34113. Bring your own shovel.

Collier County/Max A Hasse, Jr. Community Park, 3390 Golden Gate Boulevard West, Naples, FL 34120. Bring your own shovel.

Hendry County shared the following image about where you can find sandbags:

This list will be updated as more locations become known.

Do you know of any additional sandbag locations? Let us know by filling out the form: