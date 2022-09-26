Charlotte County enacts curfew until further notice

Update

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is enacting a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for all of Charlotte County, including Punta Gorda.

The curfew will be in place until further notice.

Violation of the curfew is a misdemeanor, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

“I am enacting this curfew as a means of protecting the people and property of Charlotte County as it pertains to Hurricane Ian. As soon as it is safe to rescind this order, I will do so. Until that time, the only people that should be out on the roadways after hours are essential workers as they strive to assess and provide assistance to those who received damage caused by the storm,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell.

— Zach Oliveri (@Zach_Oliveri) September 28, 2022

Earlier

Charlotte County is already calling for some to evacuate the area due to Hurricane Ian. Four storm shelters were opened on Tuesday morning for those who can’t evacuate.

The evacuations include those living on the barrier islands of Don Pedro Island, Knight Island (Palm Island), Little Gasparilla Island, Gasparilla Island, and Manasota Key, as well as residents in any zone living in mobile homes and trailers. People are advised to stay in a well-constructed home with friends and family members who live outside of evacuation areas or flood zones.

Part of the county is now under a hurricane warning.

Officials said are now asking residents in red zones, orange zones and mobile homes across the county to evacuate.

Charlotte County’s director of emergency management made it clear the chance always exists for a shift that would prompt more evacuations.

Charlotte County opened storm shelters in Port Charlotte at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Charlotte County Emergency Management emphasizes that shelters are refuges of last resort if you have no place to go.

Uber says that if you need transportation to a shelter in Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee Counties, it will offer a free $30 ride. In the “Payment” section of the Uber app, enter code IANRELIEF for a trip to any of the shelters listed on the Florida disasters website.

*UPDATE* If you need transportation to a shelter in Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee Counties, Uber will offer a free $30 ride. In "Payment" section of Uber app,enter code IANRELIEF for trip to any of the shelters listed athttps://t.co/mVX2fdBNW9

The following shelter locations are open:

Kingsway Elementary School, 23300 Quasar Blvd.

Liberty Elementary School, 370 Atwater St.

Neil Armstrong Elementary School, 22100 Breezeswept Ave.

Harold Ave. Regional Park Recreation Center, 23400 Harold Ave.

Babcock School Field House, 43301 Cypress Pkwy.

If you choose to go to a shelter, you will need to bring supplies for each family member and pet (all Charlotte County shelters are pet friendly):

Sleeping bag, sleeping pad and/or blankets and pillow

Personal flashlight or headlamps

Disinfectant supplies, hand sanitizer, soap, cloth face coverings

Toothbrush/toothpaste

Soap – you may choose to purchase body wipes for quick wipe-downs instead of soap

Feminine hygiene products

Cell phones chargers/ backup battery

Extra sets of clothes suitable for the season

Extra socks and sturdy shoes

Food or snacks (72+ hours worth)

Books or magazine

Prescription medications, eyeglasses

Important documents

If you will have pets, be sure to bring:

Pet care items

Pet food and water (at least two weeks’ worth)

Proper identification

Medical records/microchip info/vaccination papers

A carrier or cage

Muzzle and leash

Water and food bowls

Medications

Charlotte County officials say the Tom Adams Bridge and South Gulf Cove Lock will close at 3 p.m. on Tuesday until after tropical storm force winds subside.

According to the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center, the onset of tropical storm winds is now estimated to arrive around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. People going to a shelter are urged to get there as soon as possible. When winds hit tropical storm force, shelter doors will close and no one will be allowed in or out.

The Charlotte County Utilities Department is urging low-pressure sewer customers to limit water usage during a power outage. In the event of a power loss, the county says low-pressure sewer pumps will not function. The home’s wastewater will remain onsite within the interceptor tank and cannot enter the central sewer system. The onsite tank has a reserve capacity that will allow for limited water use during the outage.

For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County EOC at (941) 833-4000

As of Monday evening, approximately 40,000 are evacuating the area seen in red on the above map. WINK News spoke with Carrie Cessna, one of those 40,000 people living in an evacuation zone.

“If you have another place to go, I would go. Secure your house, lock it up. But the flooding here is no joke, and it gets bad. Even from an afternoon thunderstorm, your front yard is underwater. So I would say go, if you have a safe place to go to,” Cessna said.

Officials took it back to Hurricane Charley in 2004 when he mentioned they don’t focus on the black line, instead saying they are still in the three-day cone of error. Sheriff Bill Prummel also made it clear on Monday that if you are told to evacuate, you should do it.

“I want to be very clear: If told to evacuate, I strongly encourage you to evacuate, but we are not coming to remove you. And, if the storm gets to be… conditions get to be so hazardous, my staff will be pulled off the road and we will not be responding anywhere until after it passes. So, if you need help, it may not come for quite a while,” Prummel said.

There are around 40,000 people living in the red zone being told to evacuate as of late Monday afternoon.

As Hurricane Ian approaches, the Charlotte County Jail will be closing on-site visitation starting Tuesday from 2 p.m. through Thursday, with a re-evaluation on Friday. But that doesn’t affect at-home visitation during this timeframe.

The county provided another update from the EOC at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Watch below or click here.

According to the Punta Gorda Police Department, emergency services in the City of Punta Gorda have been suspended due to high winds. Services will resume once officials have deemed it safe.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Charlotte County Fire & EMS have likewise suspended emergency responses and urged residents to shelter in place.