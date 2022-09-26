Man on tricycle struck, killed by pickup truck on Palm Beach Blvd in Tice

A man on a tricycle was killed Sunday night when a pickup truck struck him on Palm Beach Boulevard in Tice.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Red Ford pickup truck driven by a 35-year-old Fort Myers man was traveling east on Palm Beach Boulevard, approaching Fairfax Drive around 8:10 p.m. A 66-year-old Fort Myers man on a tricycle attempted to cross the travel lanes of Palm Beach Boulevard from the median.

The front of the pickup collided with the man on the tricycle. He was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.