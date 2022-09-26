Know your Southwest Florida hurricane evacuation zone and path

With Hurricane Ian on a likely path toward some part of Florida’s Gulf Coast, now is the best time to familiarize yourself with the state’s hurricane evacuation zones.

On Southwest Florida’s hurricane evacuation zone map, each color corresponds with a letter:

Red is A, the most vulnerable and the first to be impacted. Red can be seen all along the coast and in some waterways.

B is orange. That covers the North Naples area as well as places like Pelican Marsh and Pine Manor.

C is yellow. Areas like Heritage Palms fall in that zone.

D is green, where you can see we see the six mile cypress slough preserve, prairie pines reserve area

E is purple, the least vulnerable area, places like Immokalee, and Golden Gate.

Every hurricane is different. Based on the intensity of the storm and the site of its landfall, even the purple sections of the map can feel many of the storm’s effects.

For those traveling north, the Sunshine Skyway Bridge will be shut down as long as winds range from 50 to 60 mph.

Visit this link to view the interactive map from the State Emergency Response Team for yourself.

Here are links to evacuation paths for each Southwest Florida county: