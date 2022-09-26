Hurricane shutters going up in Cape Coral in anticipation of Hurricane Ian

People across Southwest Florida are preparing for Hurricane Ian as it approaches the area, and in Cape Coral people have begun putting up their hurricane shutters.

Joe Galebach, like many other Cape Coral residents, spent his Monday putting up shutters and making sure his home is safe from Hurricane Ian.

“I watch my neighbors not put their shutters up and I’m thinking to myself I’d rather be safe than sorry,” Galebach said.

This isn’t the most familiar experience for Galebach and his family after years of living in Pennsylvania and moving to Florida.

“Why couldn’t it happen prior to me getting my home here,” Galebach asked rhetorically. “That’s been my mindset why I bought this home three months ago and now a hurricane.”

After learning some tips and tricks on Youtube, Galebach went to work securing his home.

Another Cape Coral resident, Stanley Symanski, began putting up his shutters.

“I always take precautions because you never know,” Symanski said. “This is my home this is all I have so it’s better to protect it than to leave it vulnerable to that storm.”

Joel Munoz joined in on the security and he dealt with Andrew and Charley and will not take Ian lightly.

“I actually have both my kids with me this time for the storm with me,” Munoz said. “So obviously with the kids here I’m taking a little more extra precautions.”

“Time to sit back and watch movies. And watch WINK too and just keep an eye on the storm,” Munoz said.

The people WINK News spoke to on Monday felt it was the right time to put shutters up ahead of whatever Ian brings. Nonetheless, people in Southwest Florida remain hopeful the storm will not be very bad.