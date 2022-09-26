Hurricane preparations are underway in Sarasota.

Plenty of people have been fortified and prepping, they said they’ve seen the damage a hurricane can do, and they’re not taking any chances.

North Port says it has suspended its emergency services until further notice do to the dangers presented by the winds from Hurricane Ian. They say if you call 911, your call will be logged and units will respond when it is safe to do so.

Uber says that if you need transportation to a shelter in Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee Counties, it will offer a free $30 ride. In the “Payment” section of the Uber app, enter code IANRELIEF for a trip to any of the shelters listed on the Florida disasters website.

People were at Lido Beach on Monday but only to take quick breaks before getting back to prepare for Hurricane Ian.

Sandy Palazzo has dealt with hurricanes and tropical storms in the past, she’s seen flooding and been stuck without power for days.

When she pulled up to the beach on Monday, she had a trunk full of sandbags that she got from the county.

After she was done at the beach, she said she was going home to do more preparation work.

“Moving furniture, lanai furniture, putting things into the garage, making sure there’s nothing that can fly away,” Palazzo said.

Palazzo said you have to make sure that your house is prepared and fortified.

For locals like Palazzo, the steps to preparing your home are simple.

As for Jeff and his wife, who are visiting from Pennsylvania they are looking for a way out of Sarasota.

They’re renting a timeshare and spent the last two days searching every airport in the state for flights back home, but they’re stuck in Sarasota through the storm.

Many businesses in the Sarasota area are still open and it’s still active with customers, but that could all change on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian gets closer.