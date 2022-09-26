Highs in the 80s and 90s, storms Monday afternoon

High temperatures will max out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Ample humidity will make many of these spots feel like the upper 90s during peak heating. Boaters will experience good conditions on the water, given they can dodge our evening rain chances. One- to two-foot wave heights are expected with a light chop within our bays.

Monday will be the best day for installing hurricane shutters. It is recommended to wait until hurricane watches are in effect for your area to install them. Scattered thunderstorms will form across Southwest Florida.

After isolated storms in the morning, scattered storms will begin after lunchtime. These will increase in number and coverage as the day progresses into the evening. After sundown, they should weaken substantially. Severe weather is not expected Monday. Our strongest storms will be capable of producing gusty winds, lightning and isolated flooding.