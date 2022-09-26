Gov. DeSantis holds press conferences ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall

Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding press conferences about Florida’s efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian throughout the state on Monday.

His next press conference is expected to be held in Largo, outside Tampa, at 2 p.m.

You watch by clicking here or in the player below.



DeSantis held a press conference in Tallahassee Monday morning ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall. He was joined by Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Major General James O. Eifert with the Florida National Guard.

