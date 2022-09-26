Gov. DeSantis holds press conferences ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: September 26, 2022 10:34 AM EDT
Updated: September 26, 2022 3:21 PM EDT
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking at Space Florida.
TALLAHASSEE

Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding press conferences about Florida’s efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian throughout the state on Monday.

His next press conference is expected to be held in Largo, outside Tampa, at 2 p.m.

You watch by clicking here or in the player below.


DeSantis held a press conference in Tallahassee Monday morning ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall. He was joined by Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Major General James O. Eifert with the Florida National Guard.

Watch below or click here.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News: The Weather Authority

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media