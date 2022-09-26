Fort Myers Beach issues boil water notice, facing catastrophic storm surge

Earlier

Fort Myers Beach is asking everyone to boil their water.

The Town of Fort Myers Beach said Ian caused all of its water pump stations to lose power.

The public should boil their water for all uses until further notice.

Images from Fort Myers Beach show catastrophic storm surge.

One video shows a home floating down Estero Boulevard

Update

Fort Myers Beach plans to follow Lee County’s lead when it comes to evacuation orders.

People took to Fort Myers Beach for one last day in the sun before seeing impacts from Hurricane Ian.

“We had to cancel one trip because we both got COVID right before we were coming,” Terri McCandlass said. “So, I said a month ago, “What’s going to happen? A hurricane?'”

McCandlass evidently wasn’t wrong, since The National Weather Service sent an emergency alert earlier Monday afternoon for a storm surge warning.

Other people, like Lisa Edinger, are hopeful their flights don’t get canceled, so they can get home on time.

“I just hope to get back to work in New Jersey on time…I don’t have many personal days to take,” Edinger said.

Fort Myers Beach is encouraging those who have plans to evacuate to do so on Tuesday and get an early start.