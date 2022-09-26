FEMA holds news conference on Hurricane Ian

MIAMI
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and the National Hurricane Center’s Acting Director Jamie Rhome held a news briefing in Miami to discuss the latest forecast and expected impacts of Hurricane Ian and FEMA’s response activities already underway.
