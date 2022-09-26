FEMA holds news conference on Hurricane Ian

Writer:Matthew Seaver
Published: September 26, 2022 11:55 AM EDT
Updated: September 26, 2022 12:15 PM EDT
MIAMI

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and the National Hurricane Center’s Acting Director Jamie Rhome held a news briefing in Miami to discuss the latest forecast and expected impacts of Hurricane Ian and FEMA’s response activities already underway.

