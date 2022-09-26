DeSoto County flooding possibility from Hurricane Ian

Flooding could be a major factor in communities like Arcadia that were already under flood warnings without the threat of a powerful storm system like Hurricane Ian.

Residents who live along the Peace River in DeSoto County are not wasting any time preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Ian.

Bert is a man simply helping his friends and neighbors prepare for Ian as it nears Southwest Florida.

“It’s just coming up and we’re worried about the next 24 to 48 hours, see what the weather does,” Bert said.

Bert and his nephew spent significant time at River Acres Drive last week. The Peace River started flooding its banks and now Hurricane Ian threatens to pour a lot more water into the area.

“We come out with him about every other day, usually just getting everything tied down and getting ready for the high water,” Bert said.

And just down the road WINK News saw Joe Minore filling up potholes in front of his home with sand.

“Basically yard cleanup, getting ready in advance. I have things I need to take down, basic yard cleanup,” Minore said.

Minore explained this wasn’t his first hurricane experience, and even marked how high the water rose during his last experience.

“I have a nail in this tree here that shows where it is at 19 feet. A few years ago, when Irma came through, it’d be up to my hips right now in water. Right there, that nail is the benchmark,” Minore said.