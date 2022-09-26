Lee Health, SharePoint Health in Port Charlotte on lock down

Hospitals and healthcare systems from across Southwest Florida are preparing for Hurricane Ian.

As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Lee Health hospitals and Lee Health Coconut Point are locked down.

The entrances to the hospital have been locked for the safety of patients and staff.

Lee Health is urging the public to shelter in place to avoid injury.

Lee Health said hospitals will reopen after the storm passes and the roads clear.

ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte is also currently on lockdown. At this time, no one is allowed hospitals.

“We will reopen as the weather and campus safety permits,” SharePoint said.

ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda said it is consolidating clinical operations at ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte.

ShorePoint Health said the Punta Gorda offices will be evacuated and closed on Tuesday evening and reopened as the weather and campus safety permit.

ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda’s inpatients will be discharged or transferred to ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte and other facilities. Patients with scheduled appointments for services will be called using the phone number on record.

Lee Health wants to remind people that its hospitals are not designated hurricane shelters. Lee Health says they have backup power supplies in case power is lost.

Lee Convenient Care offices are closed because of the storm. Due to the closures, Lee TeleHealth’s service price has been reduced to $20.

You can access it through the Lee Health Mobile App or by visiting their website.

NCH says it has suspended elective procedures scheduled for Wednesday. Visitation at both NCH Baker Downtown Hospital and NCH North Naples Hospital will end Monday at 6 p.m.

NCH said critical care patients could have one visitor stay overnight if they choose. The hospital system said those visitors should plan and bring provisions for themselves to ride out the storm.

For more information about medical care and hurricanes, watch the video above.