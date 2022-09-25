Scattered storms continue Sunday

A typical rainy season pattern remains in place for your Sunday afternoon. Staying almost entirely dry across the area until after 2 p.m. Easterly flow will attempt to track storms from the inland areas towards the coast, but storms will generally be hit or miss.

High temperatures will remain above average, holding steady in the lower 90s. The average maximum temperature for this time of year is 89 degrees.

Boaters can still expect good conditions with one to two-foot wave heights in the Gulf and light chop in the bays. The UV index has dropped slightly but remains in the very High category for Sunday afternoon.