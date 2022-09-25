Pedestrian injured in crash on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS
A pedestrian was injured in a crash on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers on Sunday night.
According to FHP, the crash involved a pickup truck and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
This crash remains under investigation.
