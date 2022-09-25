Motorcyclist killed in crash on Immokalee Road in Orangetree

Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Immokalee Road in Collier County on Sunday morning.

Troopers say an SUV and a motorcycle collided near the intersection of Immokalee Road and Oil Well Road just after 4 a.m.

According to FHP, the SUV was traveling west on Immokalee Road when it veered into the eastbound lane, into the path of the motorcycle. Troopers say the front of the SUV hit the motorcycle, and both vehicles stopped on the north shoulder of the road.

Troopers say the motorcycle’s rider, a 38-year-old man from Coral Gables, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 35-year-old Naples man driving the SUV was not hurt, according to troopers.

Florida Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation and has not said if the SUV driver will face charges.