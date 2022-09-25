Lehigh Acres neighborhood concerned with possible flooding from the storm

A Lehigh Acres neighborhood that floods often is concerned about what may come from Tropical Storm Ian.

The residents say a tropical storm or hurricane will only make matters worse for them.

On September 18, flooding on Green Meadows Road was what residents called the worst since the last big hurricane they had.

Von Deaton, resident on Green Meadows Road said, “Worst since Irma. I mean, it gets bad, but we can, you know, we’ll pull people out the holes and stuff. But this was completely covered all the way through. And you get someone… I don’t know where the holes are. Then they just drive in and they’re stuck.”

The flooding on Green Meadows Road on September 18 has gone down, but residents are concerned with what the storm could bring.

Adamari Flores, resident on Green Meadows Road said, “With the rain that has been happening and the flooding, we’re afraid for the hurricane to come, or tropical storm to come, and make the roads a little bit worse. There’s big bumps, so people are getting stuck; as you can see, there’s cars being left, and you know them living down here on the daily, it’s hard for them to get to work, and it’s just difficult for them.”

Green Meadows Road still has several puddles of water on it and with an upcoming storm or potential hurricane, it could get even worse.

“Like, if your place is burning down, it already burned down by the time they get there. Because the fire truck won’t go in there,” Deaton said.

While WINK News was at Green Meadows Road, Lehigh Acres Fire Rescue arrived. Because of the flooding they sent a service vehicle down the road first to provide medical assistance to the person in need.

“I would like to see them come out and maybe provide us some more gravel before this hurricane comes,” Deaton said.

Lee County told WINK News because a service vehicle can go down the road it is not considered inaccessible and it cannot place rocks on the private road to help the flooding.

“But we still have a problem like you did today getting in and out. It’s not as bad, but it will be worse come the hurricane,” Deaton said.

Evacuation orders could be issued in some areas as the storm approaches, especially those prone to flooding.

Medical services may not be provided at all for emergencies in those areas.

Visit this link for information on evacuation zones.