Gov. DeSantis holds news conference from State Emergency Operations Center

Governor Ron Desantis held a news conference in Tallahassee on Sunday at the State Emergency Operations Center.

It comes after the governor declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Ian churns in the Caribbean. In Southwest Florida, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry and Lee are now under a State of Emergency.

DeSantis was joined by the Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Major General James O. Eifert with the Florida National Guard.

