15-year-old killed, teen hurt in DeSoto County crash

DESOTO COUNTY
Florida Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old boy is dead, another teen is hurt after a pickup truck hit a tree on Sunday.
Troopers say the truck was traveling north on Kings Highway, North of Ullrigh Strasse, just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday when the truck left the road, hit a culvert, and went airborne.
FHP says the truck collided with a tree and overturned.
The driver of the truck, a 19-year-old man from Arcadia was seriously hurt in the crash. Troopers say a 15-year-old boy from Venice, who was a passenger, died after being taken to the hospital.
Florida Highway Patrol says the crash is under investigation.
