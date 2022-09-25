15-year-old killed, teen hurt in DeSoto County crash

Florida Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old boy is dead, another teen is hurt after a pickup truck hit a tree on Sunday.

Troopers say the truck was traveling north on Kings Highway, North of Ullrigh Strasse, just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday when the truck left the road, hit a culvert, and went airborne.

FHP says the truck collided with a tree and overturned.

The driver of the truck, a 19-year-old man from Arcadia was seriously hurt in the crash. Troopers say a 15-year-old boy from Venice, who was a passenger, died after being taken to the hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol says the crash is under investigation.