Scattered storms and more above average temperatures Saturday

Expect the typical rainy season mix of scattered storms and sun and clouds for your Saturday.

Spotty showers will begin after 1 p.m. and track southwest through the afternoon and evening.

The future track indicates the majority of this afternoon’s storms will be concentrated in the area’s southern counties. There is no outlook for severe weather, but expect storms to be strong with the potential for gusty winds, frequent lightning, and localized flooding.

A Flood Warning remains active for parts of DeSoto county along Peace River, which is still in a Moderate Flood Stage.