Multiple people are dead after a fatal crash on Edison Bridge

Multiple people are dead after a fatal crash on the Edison Bridge in North Fort Myers on Saturday.

FMPD says that 4 people are confirmed dead but they cannot give a specific number on how many victims were involved in the crash.

Police say the lanes on the bridge going northbound and southbound are expected to be shut down for the next couple of hours.

FMPD said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating because of the severity and size of this crash.

FDLE is using a machine called a ‘faro’ to do the investigation. The machine does a 3D scan of the scene for reconstruction.

Police also encourage going over the Caloosahatchee Bridge to cross the river.

This is an active investigation.