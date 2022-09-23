Two men arrested, accused of illegally hunting in Collier County

Two men were arrested after Florida wildlife officers said they were caught illegally hunting on County Road 858.

Yoandry Quevedo-Ayala, 31, and Pedro Leal-Pavon, 40 were arrested on charges of violation of Florida code pertaining to hunting regulations and unlawful to take or kill a deer, fawn, or antlerless deer during open season.

On September 22, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office received a call about two Hispanic males hunting from the roadway on County Road 858 in Collier County. The two men were hunting out of a black Nissan Frontier pickup truck. The males were later identified as Quevedo-Ayala and Leal-Pavon, according to an arrest report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The officer watched the two males from a concealed area. The driver hit the brakes, stop on the road, and turn off all the lights on the pickup truck.

According to the arrest report, the officer said he saw one male dragging a deer and the driver got out to help place the deer into the bed of the truck and drive off. The officer alerted another officer to pull Quevedo-Ayala and Leal-Pavon over.

When that officer approached the pickup truck there were three dead whitetail deer in the bed of the truck and two doe deer and one button buck. The buck did not meet the required antler restrictions of three points on one side and a 10-inch main beam, according to the arrest report.

Quevedo-Ayala and Leal-Pavon were taken to Naple Jail Center.