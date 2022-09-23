Search on for truck in attempted boat theft from Cape Haze lot

Writer:Melissa Montoya
Published: September 23, 2022 1:15 PM EDT
Charlotte County deputies are searching for this suspect truck in an attempted boat theft. (CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)
CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Authorities are searching for two suspects who attempted to steal a 21-foot boat and trailer on Thursday from a Cape Haze storage lot.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, they attempted to steal a NauticStar boat and trailer.

They used a 2-tone truck but fled after a witness approached them, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these individuals, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News: The Weather Authority

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media