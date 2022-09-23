Search on for truck in attempted boat theft from Cape Haze lot

Authorities are searching for two suspects who attempted to steal a 21-foot boat and trailer on Thursday from a Cape Haze storage lot.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, they attempted to steal a NauticStar boat and trailer.

They used a 2-tone truck but fled after a witness approached them, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these individuals, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101.