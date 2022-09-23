Remember to add prescriptions to your hurricane kits

As the chance of a hurricane gets stronger remember to add your prescription medications to your hurricane kit.

Unfortunately, it can sometimes be difficult to get those meds because of insurance company rules.

Florida law addresses this dilemma, insurance companies typically require a certain amount of time between refills.

But in some circumstances, the “Emergency Prescription Refill” law allows you to refill your prescribed medications.

It’s connected to an impending disaster in the county where you live and applies if your area is currently under a hurricane warning issued by the national weather service; if the governor declares a state of emergency, or the county opens its emergency operations center and puts its emergency management plan into action.

Another Florida law applies outside emergencies and allows pharmacists to dispense an emergency 72-hour supply if they are unable to quickly get approval from your doctor for the refill.