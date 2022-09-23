Proper boat preparations in case of a big storm

Boat owners in Southwest Florida are figuring out ways to get their boat ready to ride out the storm, should it make landfall locally.

WINK News spoke with several boat owners who’ve said they’re getting extra fenders out. Although, others said they got an email from the marina in downtown Fort Myers letting them know what they need to do.

Dave DuVall is one of those boat owners who has a lot of work ahead of him. DuVall said he’s been living in the area for the last two years and has a very simple wish.

“It goes further south,” DuVall said. A very concise and honest answer from the Southwest Florida boat owner.

“I’m getting an extra fender out, get ready to put them up, just in case, and start getting some tools and things like that off, too,” DuVall said. “Because I have to do evacuating myself.”

But others, like Laura Del Aguila have a different perspective on being prepared for the storm.

“Whatever happens happens. I mean, I’m sure once my boyfriend gets home he’ll probably do something in like five minutes and get it done,” Aguila said.

Florida Fish and Wildlife joined in helping and reminding boaters about proper boat preparations for the storm.

FWC said if you can move your vessel, but if you can’t, try to protect it. They also said in order to prevent chafing cover all lines with tape, rags, rubber hoses, or leather.

Other tips included changing batteries and turning off other devices so you don’t consume energy. FWC said not to stay on board and to comply with evacuation orders when and if they get put in place.