How to prepare for your first big storm

If you’ve moved to the Southwest Florida area within the last five years there’s a chance, if the storm hits the area, this will be your first big storm.

Shelves are beginning to look sparse and emptying out.

While the prospect of losing electricity and therefore internet connections and tv signals, may understandably concern people, there are other sources of entertainment. For example not having power may encourage someone to buy board games, cards, or something a little more vintage in terms of entertainment.

Nevertheless, it’s important to remember the essentials when preparing for a powerful storm.

Examples of storm preparedness essentials are water, batteries, flashlights, paper towels, toilet paper, and canned foods. Those ought to be the higher priority and should be the first things you purchase when preparing for a powerful storm.

However, don’t forget to buy things that will entertain you and help pass the time, especially if you lose power.