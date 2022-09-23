Near-record heat for Friday afternoon

Minimal rain chances Friday afternoon will allow temperatures to climb well into the 90s across the area. A high of 94 for Fort Myers is just shy of 95-degree record. Our inland zones will feel the hottest conditions during peak heating between 2 and 3 o’clock.
The Weather Authority’s future track shows conditions expected later Friday evening. Most of the area will stay almost completely dry until after 4 p.m. From there, most of the storms will be hit or miss and track from north to south throughout the evening.
